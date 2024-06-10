 
Jennifer Hudson breaks silence on her relationship with Common

Jennifer Hudson has been romantically linked with Common for the last two years

June 10, 2024

Jennifer Hudson is feeling ‘wonderful’ in her relationship with Common.

Speaking with People at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards, the Dreamgirls star revealed she is “very happy” in her romance with the rapper.

“Everything is wonderful. That's all you need to know,” she told the outlet.

In January, Common confirmed his romance with Jennifer during an appearance on the singer's self-titled talk show.

Without mentioning his partner by name, The Light singer said, "I'm in a relationship… with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life.”

"She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she's talented,” he continued. "This relationship is a happy place for me. Seeing her happy actually makes me really happy.”

"So, I'm very grateful. I thank God each and every day, and I'm just letting God guide this relationship,” he added.

For those unversed, Jennifer and Common first sparked romance rumors in 2022 when the two were spotted together in their hometown.

