Kate Middleton should come up with PR plan immediately

Kate Middleton is currently on a break from her royal duties amid cancer treatment

June 10, 2024

Kate Middleton’s media team needs to act fast to avoid another slew of conspiracy theories.

The Princess of Wales had to break cover in March and announce her cancer diagnosis after the public and the media caused a ruckus about her unknown whereabouts as she was nowhere to be seen after her abdominal surgery in January.

Royal commentator Jack Royston now tells UK Sun that Kate’s fellow royals should start updating the public about her treatment and royal duties in case her ongoing break extends till fall.

“They’re going to have to come back from the August break with a plan for how to manage public opinion. It’s starting to emerge again, but only at a low level. Significantly lower than we were seeing in kind of late February and through March,” he said.

On the other hand, Kay Burley said that the royals have time till August as they spend the summer at Balmoral estate.

“I think they’ve got time. I think that they will survive until Autumn. The royals obviously go to Balmoral for the summer in August. They’re going to have to come back from the August break with a plan for how to manage public opinion and how to manage the questions from the media as well,” she said.

