Meghan Markle in love with idea of 'superstar entrepreneur', acting is tough

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will struggle in a bid to go back to Hollywood

June 10, 2024

Meghan Markle in love with idea of 'superstar entrepreneur', acting comeback is tough

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would struggle to get her back into an action career, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who famously played a leading character in TV series 'Suits,' would face it almost impossible to re-join Hollywood.

Royal expert Mr Tom Quinn revealed to the Mirror: "Harry and Meghan have talked about the possibility of Meghan going back into acting if the couple's commercial ventures fail but things have moved on since Meghan last acted which might make it very difficult to make a comeback."

He added: "On the other hand, there is still Meghan’s fame as a troubled Royal, which might be enough to ensure a starring role in something, but it might be something the senior royals in the UK would dread."

He added: "The deeper problem is Meghan doesn't want to go back to acting. She is in love with the idea of being a superstar entrepreneur.

"That said, Harry would offer Meghan his full support if she wanted to return to acting but Harry is something of an innocent and doesn't realise how much Meghan would have to be away filming if she did go back to acting," the expert noted.

