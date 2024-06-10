'Grateful' Neve Campbell discusses how 'Scream' franchise 'came back'

Neve Campbell just weighed in on the excitement she feels on returning to the popular horror franchise, Scream.

The 50-year-old actress who, in 1996, starred as Sidney Prescott in Scream, announced in March that she'll be returning to the big screens in the forthcoming film, Scream 7.

Campbell starred in all sequels except in 2023, due to some contractual disagreement.

She told PEOPLE at the return of Reefer Madness: The Musical in Los Angeles, that this franchise remains very prime in her life story.

"Those movies have been such a big part of my life and it means so much to me, and I was sad to miss the last one, to not be a part of it," Campbell told the outlet.

The Canadian actress continued, "I was really grateful that they came back to me in a respectful way. I think that means a lot to women and to society. I'm grateful to be able to step in into Sidney's shoes again and tell her story."

Reflecting on her character as Sidney in the movies, she added, "I meet a lot of fans who say her strength has helped them get through tough times, and it means more than I could ever have imagined to some people.”