'Deadpool and Wolverine' gets discouraging Taylor Swift update

Swifties were on edge after rumours swirled Taylor Swift may appear in the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine. But the hype turned out to be false.



Entertainment Weekly confirms the Grammy winner was not in the movie despite the new poster of the film that saw the titular hero duos wearing friendship bands similar to her Eras Tour.

The online rumour meanwhile was further fueled last October when the title heroes attended the Kansas City Chiefs game along with Carolina's hitmaker.

In the run-up to the film, Ryan and Marvel's film director Shawn Levy did not break the viral rumour's momentum.

"I regret that I was not quicker to shut it down the first time, so I'm going to default to my very true situation, which is as much as we love each other, the fear of death is so intense in me regarding Ryan and how he desperately wants to avoid talking about all of these proliferating rumors," the filmmaker acknowledged to EW.

Deadpool and Wolverine will hit the theatres on July 26.