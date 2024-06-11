 
Geo News

'Deadpool and Wolverine' gets discouraging Taylor Swift update

No Taylor Swift in 'Deadpool and Wolverine' as EW confirms while dismissing the viral rumour

By
Web Desk

June 11, 2024

'Deadpool and Wolverine' gets discouraging Taylor Swift update

Swifties were on edge after rumours swirled Taylor Swift may appear in the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine. But the hype turned out to be false.

Entertainment Weekly confirms the Grammy winner was not in the movie despite the new poster of the film that saw the titular hero duos wearing friendship bands similar to her Eras Tour.

The online rumour meanwhile was further fueled last October when the title heroes attended the Kansas City Chiefs game along with Carolina's hitmaker.

In the run-up to the film, Ryan and Marvel's film director Shawn Levy did not break the viral rumour's momentum.

"I regret that I was not quicker to shut it down the first time, so I'm going to default to my very true situation, which is as much as we love each other, the fear of death is so intense in me regarding Ryan and how he desperately wants to avoid talking about all of these proliferating rumors," the filmmaker acknowledged to EW.

Deadpool and Wolverine will hit the theatres on July 26.

Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant become lovers from friends
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant become lovers from friends
Amy Robach worked as T.J. Holmes painkiller
Amy Robach worked as T.J. Holmes painkiller
Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham eager to start family with wife Nicola: 'So soon'
Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham eager to start family with wife Nicola: 'So soon'
Celine Dion reveals heartbreaking reason stiff-person diagnosis was delayed
Celine Dion reveals heartbreaking reason stiff-person diagnosis was delayed
King Charles 'committed' to be there for Archie, Lili amid cancer diagnosis
King Charles 'committed' to be there for Archie, Lili amid cancer diagnosis
Meghan Markle in love with idea of 'superstar entrepreneur', acting is tough
Meghan Markle in love with idea of 'superstar entrepreneur', acting is tough
Prince Harry 'nightmare' as King Charles won't pick up his calls
Prince Harry 'nightmare' as King Charles won't pick up his calls
Prince Harry's ‘worst fears confirmed' as he loses ‘last friends' in The Firm
Prince Harry's ‘worst fears confirmed' as he loses ‘last friends' in The Firm
Royal Family's left Prince Harry in stomach clenching agony
Royal Family's left Prince Harry in stomach clenching agony
Prince William, Harry patch up is 'lost cause' without Princess Diana 'intervention'
Prince William, Harry patch up is 'lost cause' without Princess Diana 'intervention'
Kate Middleton should come up with PR plan immediately
Kate Middleton should come up with PR plan immediately
Prince Harry mulls buying home in UK to get away from Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry mulls buying home in UK to get away from Meghan Markle?