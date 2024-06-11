Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman set to return for 'Practical Magic' sequel after 25 years

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman may soon share the big screen once again after more than two decades.



As per a news report published by People magazine, Sandra Bullock, and Nicole Kidman are set to reunite for Practical Magic sequel.

According to the outlet "deals are in process" for the return of the two stars after 25 years of the film.

Moreover, the two actresses are expected to produce the sequel with Denise Di Novi. while the Beautiful Mind’s writer, Akiva Goldsman will write the screenplay.

The 1998 film was based on a novel written by Alice Hoffman under the same title in which Nicole and Sandra played the role of Owen’s sister witches.



In the fan-favourite film which was released in 1998, the Owen sisters were facing a family curse and it is preventing them from finding true love.

During a small reunion of Sandra and Nicole in 2018 at the Academy Awards, Nicole said, "I love that movie,” while referring to Practical Magic.