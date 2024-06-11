King Charles presents new Colours to Kate Middleton's Irish Guards

King Charles on Monday presented new regiment’s flag (known as ‘colours’) to No. 9 and No. 12 Company of the Irish Guards, of which Kate Middleton is the honorary colonel, ahead of Trooping the Colour next week.



The palace shared a sweet video of the monarch presenting the colours to the guards on social media.

King Charles is the Colonel-in-Chief of the seven Guards regiments of the Household Division, who are often seen on ceremonial guard duty at the Royal Palaces.

Ahead of Trooping the Colour next week, The King has presented New Colours to No. 9 and No. 12 Company The Irish Guards at Windsor Castle.



The Colours form part of the Irish Guards’ legacy, representing those that have fought and died for the Regiment.

To this day, they accompany soldiers on operations and, more visibly, on ceremonial duties.

Earlier, Kate Middleton, who is the Colonel of the Irish Guards, did not lead the Colonel's Review on June 8 per tradition amid her cancer treatment and did send a letter sharing her "apologies."