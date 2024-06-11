 
British monarchy in 'good hands' with Prince William as future king

Prince William and Kate Middleton are the true future of the monarchy, a royal expert has claimed

June 11, 2024

British monarchy in 'good hands' with Prince William as future king

Prince William has stepped into more prominent role within the monarchy and British life, a royal expert has claimed as King Charles and Kate Middleton are undergoing cancer treatment.

Speaking to Newsweek days after the Prince of Wales played key role in D-Day services, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said it’s a natural progression for the future king as an emerging statesman.

The royal commentator said, "William has long been regarded as the perfect diplomat. Last year he made a surprise visit to British troops on the border with Ukraine. He also made a plea for a permanent peace in Gaza in February."

He continued, "He is a fine public speaker. His address on Juno Beach, at the official Canadian celebrations of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, was superb. At the international ceremony on Omaha Beach, where he represented his father, King Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment, it was a significant moment for him, being alongside 24 world leaders."

Fitzwilliams added Prince William and Kate Middleton are the future of the monarchy. “It must be a very difficult time for him whilst she fights serious illness, but it is in good hands with him as the future king."

