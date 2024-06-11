British monarchy in 'good hands' with Prince William as future king

Prince William has stepped into more prominent role within the monarchy and British life, a royal expert has claimed as King Charles and Kate Middleton are undergoing cancer treatment.



Speaking to Newsweek days after the Prince of Wales played key role in D-Day services, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said it’s a natural progression for the future king as an emerging statesman.

The royal commentator said, "William has long been regarded as the perfect diplomat. Last year he made a surprise visit to British troops on the border with Ukraine. He also made a plea for a permanent peace in Gaza in February."

He continued, "He is a fine public speaker. His address on Juno Beach, at the official Canadian celebrations of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, was superb. At the international ceremony on Omaha Beach, where he represented his father, King Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment, it was a significant moment for him, being alongside 24 world leaders."

Fitzwilliams added Prince William and Kate Middleton are the future of the monarchy. “It must be a very difficult time for him whilst she fights serious illness, but it is in good hands with him as the future king."