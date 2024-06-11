Madonna's lawyer fires back after false settlment news

 
June 11, 2024

Madonna's legal team has refuted news of a settlement in her delayed concert lawsuit.

Her lawyer confirmed in a Monday hearing that no settlement had been reached and the case shall proceed.

As per TMZ, Madonna's lawyer asked the judge to remove the settlement notice from the record.

Madonna's lawyers cited that the 'false notice of settlement' filed last week by plaintiffs Michael Fellows and Jason Alvarez's lawyer, Marcus Wolf Corwin, rather resulted from a miscommunication.

For those unversed, Madonna and Live Nation are being sued over late concerts but the US pop star insists that her real fans are aware her concerts are fashionably late.

The lawsuit was filed in January, a month after Fellows and Alravez attended her concert at Barclays Center on December 13, acccusing her of 'false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices.' as the show began two hours after the advertised time.

The plaintiffs complained about having to 'get up early to go to work' the next morning and that the late finish meant they had to deal with 'limited public transportation' and surged pricing on ride-sharing apps.

However, Madonna, 65, and Live Nations are open to settling the case despite alleging that the plaintiff's filing is a 'harassment campaign' to get paid. 

