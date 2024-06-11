Kate Middleton breaks silence as she extends support to King Charles

Kate Middleton breaks silence, reacts to King Charles latest video

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has extended love and support to her father-in-law King Charles after the palace shared a sweet video of the monarch, presenting the new colours to Irish Guards at Windsor Castle.



The palace uploaded King Charles video on Instagram and wrote, “Ahead of Trooping the Colour next week, The King has presented New Colours to No. 9 and No. 12 Company The Irish Guards at Windsor Castle.”



The King is Colonel-in-Chief of the seven Guards regiments of the Household Division, who are often seen on ceremonial guard duty at the Royal Palaces.

Kate Middleton breaks silence, extends support to King Charles

The Colours form part of the Irish Guards’ legacy, representing those that have fought and died for the Regiment. To this day, they accompany soldiers on operations and, more visibly, on ceremonial duties.



Kate Middleton and Prince William were the first to react to the video of King Charles by pressing the heart button on the post.

It is to be mentioned here that Kate Middleton is the honorary colonel of the Irish Guards and she missed key royal event Colonel's Review as she battles cancer.

Kate Middleton did not lead the Colonel's Review on June 8 per tradition and sent a letter sharing her "apologies."