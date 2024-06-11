 
Geo News

Prince Harry situation 'very awful' amid 'self-imposed exile'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle relationships still poor with the Royal Family

By
Web Desk

June 11, 2024

Prince Harry situation 'very awful' amid 'self-imposed exile'

Prince Harry has seemingly given a telling update on his poor relationship with the Royal Family as he skips ‘wedding of the year.’

The Duke of Sussex, who refrained from attending Hugh Grosvenor- the Duke of Westminster’s wedding, wanted to keep peace with the relatives.

Richard Fitzwilliams tells Mail Online prior to the ceremony: "This is the society wedding of the year and in any normal circumstances Harry, Meghan and William would all be there.

"Hugh Grosvenor has impeccable credentials, he's an old friend of Harry's, godfather to both George and Archie, and attended Harry and Meghan's wedding. The wedding will also be attended by many of their friends, who Harry does not see now he is in America."

He continued: "This shows the rift between Harry and William has become a chasm - the situation is clearly awful. Being in self-imposed exile can be very lonely."

This comes as expert Tom Quinn tells the Mirror: "As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK. Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles."

Madonna's lawyer fires back after false settlment news
Madonna's lawyer fires back after false settlment news
Cancer-stricken Kate Middleton receives sweet request from King Charles for future of monarchy
Cancer-stricken Kate Middleton receives sweet request from King Charles for future of monarchy
Sarah Ferguson stays loyal to ‘disgraced' Prince Andrew despite Royal pressure
Sarah Ferguson stays loyal to ‘disgraced' Prince Andrew despite Royal pressure
Kate Middleton turning to King Charles instead of Prince William, Camilla
Kate Middleton turning to King Charles instead of Prince William, Camilla
Buckingham Palace makes new big announcement about King Charles
Buckingham Palace makes new big announcement about King Charles
Meghan Markle warned her dominance in Prince Harry marriage won't last
Meghan Markle warned her dominance in Prince Harry marriage won't last
Meghan Markle 'worried sick' Donald Trump would put Harry 'out of America'
Meghan Markle 'worried sick' Donald Trump would put Harry 'out of America'
Kate Middleton refuses to 'feed fodder' to scandal mongers amid cancer
Kate Middleton refuses to 'feed fodder' to scandal mongers amid cancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trying to prove point' with UK absences
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trying to prove point' with UK absences
Kate Middleton breaks silence as she extends support to King Charles video
Kate Middleton breaks silence as she extends support to King Charles
Katie Holmes still dealing with ‘emotional fallout' from Tom Cruise marriage
Katie Holmes still dealing with ‘emotional fallout' from Tom Cruise marriage
Prince Harry holds family to no importance and is
Prince Harry holds family to no importance and is