Prince Harry situation 'very awful' amid 'self-imposed exile'

Prince Harry has seemingly given a telling update on his poor relationship with the Royal Family as he skips ‘wedding of the year.’

The Duke of Sussex, who refrained from attending Hugh Grosvenor- the Duke of Westminster’s wedding, wanted to keep peace with the relatives.

Richard Fitzwilliams tells Mail Online prior to the ceremony: "This is the society wedding of the year and in any normal circumstances Harry, Meghan and William would all be there.

"Hugh Grosvenor has impeccable credentials, he's an old friend of Harry's, godfather to both George and Archie, and attended Harry and Meghan's wedding. The wedding will also be attended by many of their friends, who Harry does not see now he is in America."

He continued: "This shows the rift between Harry and William has become a chasm - the situation is clearly awful. Being in self-imposed exile can be very lonely."

This comes as expert Tom Quinn tells the Mirror: "As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK. Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles."