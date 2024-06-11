 
Geo News

Prince Harry's plans for ‘elite' Lilibet's upbringing exposed as he's not fooling anyone

Prince Harry has exclusive plans for his daughter Princess Lilibet and it all includes incredibly ‘elite’ upbringing

By
Web Desk

June 11, 2024

Prince Harry's plans for ‘elite' Lilibet's upbringing exposed as he's not fooling anyone

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle reportedly have very specific plans for the education of their daughter Princess Lilibet.

The news has been brought to light by royal commentator and author Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During that chat the expert noted, “Lily is lined up for $60,000 a year private school.”

This comes despite there being earlier rumours that Meghan and Harry “might send their children to a local state school but that was never really on the cards.”

“It made it look as if the couple were trying to be as ordinary as possible but no one was fooled,” the expert also noted.

This is because “apart from anything else, Harry wouldn’t countenance risking his children being educated in anything other than in an elite environment.”

“Choosing an elite school is very much in the royal family tradition,” as well, he noted before signing off from the conversation.

Meghan Markle 'politically correct Californian' nature was snubbed by Prince Harry pals
Meghan Markle 'politically correct Californian' nature was snubbed by Prince Harry pals
Prince Harry ridiculed for throwing all his toys out of the pram
Prince Harry ridiculed for throwing all his toys out of the pram
Sarah Hyland dishes on ‘Modern Family' reboot rumors
Sarah Hyland dishes on ‘Modern Family' reboot rumors
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'wonderful' US life with 'one regret'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'wonderful' US life with 'one regret'
Madonna's lawyer fires back after false settlment news
Madonna's lawyer fires back after false settlment news
Prince Harry situation 'very awful' amid 'self-imposed exile'
Prince Harry situation 'very awful' amid 'self-imposed exile'
Cancer-stricken Kate Middleton receives sweet request from King Charles for future of monarchy
Cancer-stricken Kate Middleton receives sweet request from King Charles for future of monarchy
Sarah Ferguson stays loyal to ‘disgraced' Prince Andrew despite Royal pressure
Sarah Ferguson stays loyal to ‘disgraced' Prince Andrew despite Royal pressure
Kate Middleton turning to King Charles instead of Prince William, Camilla
Kate Middleton turning to King Charles instead of Prince William, Camilla
Buckingham Palace makes new big announcement about King Charles
Buckingham Palace makes new big announcement about King Charles
Meghan Markle warned her dominance in Prince Harry marriage won't last
Meghan Markle warned her dominance in Prince Harry marriage won't last
Meghan Markle 'worried sick' Donald Trump would put Harry 'out of America'
Meghan Markle 'worried sick' Donald Trump would put Harry 'out of America'