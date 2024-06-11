Prince Harry's plans for ‘elite' Lilibet's upbringing exposed as he's not fooling anyone

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle reportedly have very specific plans for the education of their daughter Princess Lilibet.

The news has been brought to light by royal commentator and author Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During that chat the expert noted, “Lily is lined up for $60,000 a year private school.”

This comes despite there being earlier rumours that Meghan and Harry “might send their children to a local state school but that was never really on the cards.”

“It made it look as if the couple were trying to be as ordinary as possible but no one was fooled,” the expert also noted.

This is because “apart from anything else, Harry wouldn’t countenance risking his children being educated in anything other than in an elite environment.”

“Choosing an elite school is very much in the royal family tradition,” as well, he noted before signing off from the conversation.