Sarah Hyland dishes on ‘Modern Family' reboot rumors

Sarah Hyland shared her thoughts on a ‘Modern Family’ reboot

Sarah Hyland is ready for a Modern Family reboot, but she has some things in mind for her character Haley’s storyline.

Sarah, who played the Dunphy family’s oldest daughter Haley for all 11 seasons of the hit sitcom, said she wants her character to raise her kids and have a career too.

“I would want to see a script first,” she told People at the 2024 Drama Desk Awards. “I think creatively for me, I would want to know what was going on with Haley. I want to see her career back and stuff and her creativity and I want her to be able to do both.”

“[I want to see Haley] do what Claire [Dunphy] then set out to do and did as an amazing mother as well as businesswoman and CEO. And I would really love to see that creative side back for Haley. So yeah, I don't know,” she added.

This came after her co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played her uncle Mitchell Pritchett on the show, posted photos of the Dunphy’s family home on the Modern Family set on his Instagram Stories on May 23.

“Yes. I love Modern Family so much. I love the cast with my entire heart and soul. I mean, Jesse and I are so close, and his husband Justin and my husband Wells, the four of us vacation together. I would love to be back with everybody,” she said of making a reboot of the show.