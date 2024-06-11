Prince William and Prince Harry are looking at only relationship wreckage

Prince Harry is reportedly missing Prince William’s milestones from across the pond, with only relationship wreckage nearby, experts say.

Everything has been shared by royal commentator Bronte Coy.

She touched base during her most recent piece for News.com.au.

In it she pointed out how, with the newly minted responsibilities Prince William has been offered, including but not limited to, the role of colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps, which Prince Harry once held, Ms Coy made some candid comments.

According to the commentator, “Seeing the pictures of his brother honoured by Charles with such a significant role recently – particularly involving the military and veterans, an area of royal duties that Harry is reported to sorely miss – just weeks after his attempt to even meet up with his father was rebuffed can’t have been easy.”

“But with so much relationship wreckage left in the wake of Spare, perhaps he can view his inadvertent role in tightening the bond between William and Charles as a silver lining,” she added before signing off.