Meghan Markle 'politically correct Californian' nature was snubbed by Prince Harry pals

Meghan Markle could never let herself gel in with Prince Harry’s pals due to key differences in her ideology.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was introduced to Harry’s Eton friends back when they started dating in 2016, did not find them to be politically correct.

Speaking about the issues, Royal expert Richard Eden reveals: “When Prince Harry started introducing new girlfriend Meghan Markle to his closest pals back in 2017, not all of them warmed to the American actress.”

Eden added: “Harry's friends, after all, tend to be country sports enthusiasts with an earthy sense of humour, while Meghan is a politically correct Californian who practises yoga when she's not sipping green smoothies or nibbling avocado on toast.”

This comes as expert Tom Quinn reveals Harry misses life in the UK.

He said: "As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK. Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles.