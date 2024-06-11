 
Geo News

King Charles ‘poignantly aware' clock is ‘ticking' as he puts brave face on

King Charles is working hard despite ongoing cancer treatment

By
Web Desk

June 11, 2024

King Charles is working hard despite ongoing cancer treatment

King Charles is “poignantly aware” that the clock is ticking on his position as King, per an expert.

King Charles seems to be having a hard time taking time away from public-facing duties and has engaged in more such duties recently despite his ongoing cancer treatment.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News, “Given he had the longest wait in history as heir to the throne, given his age, as well as his current health crisis, he is poignantly aware that time is ticking.”

“He has been preparing for this role his entire life, being in line for the throne for 70 years,” she noted.

“He wants to make his mark. So all that downtime away from his people makes him anxious and agitated,” Hilary explained of the 75-year-old King.

“Every single one of the projects he has undertaken is designed to make a real mark. They are not just honorary where he shows up once in a while. He has devoted his life to having an impact,” she added.

Hilary noted that “the last thing that the nation wants is a lazy monarch.”

This comes after the King attened the commemorative D-Day ceremony in France last week.

He will next be seen at Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on Saturday. King Charles is expected to arrive in a horse-drawn carriage along with Queen Camilla.

Meghan Markle's personality trait causes dilemma with new brand
Meghan Markle's personality trait causes dilemma with new brand
Prince William and Prince Harry are looking at only relationship wreckage
Prince William and Prince Harry are looking at only relationship wreckage
Kate Middleton behaviour with kids lauded by professional nannies
Kate Middleton behaviour with kids lauded by professional nannies
Austin Butler gets candid about ‘nostalgic' old days
Austin Butler gets candid about ‘nostalgic' old days
Prince Harry's plans for ‘elite' Lilibet's upbringing exposed as he's not fooling anyone
Prince Harry's plans for ‘elite' Lilibet's upbringing exposed as he's not fooling anyone
Meghan Markle 'politically correct Californian' nature was snubbed by Prince Harry pals
Meghan Markle 'politically correct Californian' nature was snubbed by Prince Harry pals
Prince Harry ridiculed for throwing all his toys out of the pram
Prince Harry ridiculed for throwing all his toys out of the pram
Sarah Hyland dishes on ‘Modern Family' reboot rumors
Sarah Hyland dishes on ‘Modern Family' reboot rumors
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'wonderful' US life with 'one regret'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'wonderful' US life with 'one regret'
Madonna's lawyer fires back after false settlment news
Madonna's lawyer fires back after false settlment news
Prince Harry situation 'very awful' amid 'self-imposed exile'
Prince Harry situation 'very awful' amid 'self-imposed exile'
Cancer-stricken Kate Middleton receives sweet request from King Charles for future of monarchy
Cancer-stricken Kate Middleton receives sweet request from King Charles for future of monarchy