King Charles ‘poignantly aware' clock is ‘ticking' as he puts brave face on

King Charles is working hard despite ongoing cancer treatment

King Charles is “poignantly aware” that the clock is ticking on his position as King, per an expert.

King Charles seems to be having a hard time taking time away from public-facing duties and has engaged in more such duties recently despite his ongoing cancer treatment.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News, “Given he had the longest wait in history as heir to the throne, given his age, as well as his current health crisis, he is poignantly aware that time is ticking.”

“He has been preparing for this role his entire life, being in line for the throne for 70 years,” she noted.

“He wants to make his mark. So all that downtime away from his people makes him anxious and agitated,” Hilary explained of the 75-year-old King.

“Every single one of the projects he has undertaken is designed to make a real mark. They are not just honorary where he shows up once in a while. He has devoted his life to having an impact,” she added.

Hilary noted that “the last thing that the nation wants is a lazy monarch.”

This comes after the King attened the commemorative D-Day ceremony in France last week.

He will next be seen at Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on Saturday. King Charles is expected to arrive in a horse-drawn carriage along with Queen Camilla.