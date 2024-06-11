 
Geo News

Meghan Markle idea of recruiting unearthed: 'Staff should jump when told to jump'

Meghan Markle is struggling to staff new employees for American Riviera Orchard

By
Web Desk

June 11, 2024

Meghan Markle idea of recruiting unearthed : 'Staff should jump when told to jump'

Meghan Markle is seemingly finding it difficult to find staff for her new business venture.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been previously been called out for mistreating her staff at Frogmore Cottage, is struggling to find employees for American Riviera Orchard.

Speaking to The Mirror, Mr Quinn revealed: "One of Meghan‘s biggest problems when she lived at Kensington Palace was that she believes that staff should be jump when they’re told to jump – she doesn’t have the ultra-polite old-fashioned English habit of asking staff if they would mind ordering a pizza or ringing for a car or organising a lunch."

He added: "The result of Meghan’s tough outlook is that she is having difficulties finding staff for her new brand – she wants them to be full of ideas of their own, but also totally compliant to her wishes."

The expert suggested: "But to make her brand a success she needs to take and accept advice and allow staff who know far more about these things to make some of the decisions. This is really difficult for Meghan as she is not a natural delegator."

Prince Harry has to win major legal battle for Meghan Markle's return to UK
Prince Harry has to win major legal battle for Meghan Markle's return to UK
Meghan Markle's personality trait causes dilemma with new brand
Meghan Markle's personality trait causes dilemma with new brand
Prince William and Prince Harry are looking at only relationship wreckage
Prince William and Prince Harry are looking at only relationship wreckage
King Charles ‘poignantly aware' clock is ‘ticking' as he puts brave face on
King Charles ‘poignantly aware' clock is ‘ticking' as he puts brave face on
Kate Middleton behaviour with kids lauded by professional nannies
Kate Middleton behaviour with kids lauded by professional nannies
Austin Butler gets candid about ‘nostalgic' old days
Austin Butler gets candid about ‘nostalgic' old days
Prince Harry's plans for ‘elite' Lilibet's upbringing exposed as he's not fooling anyone
Prince Harry's plans for ‘elite' Lilibet's upbringing exposed as he's not fooling anyone
Meghan Markle 'politically correct Californian' nature was snubbed by Prince Harry pals
Meghan Markle 'politically correct Californian' nature was snubbed by Prince Harry pals
Prince Harry ridiculed for throwing all his toys out of the pram
Prince Harry ridiculed for throwing all his toys out of the pram
Sarah Hyland dishes on ‘Modern Family' reboot rumors
Sarah Hyland dishes on ‘Modern Family' reboot rumors
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'wonderful' US life with 'one regret'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'wonderful' US life with 'one regret'
Madonna's lawyer fires back after false settlment news
Madonna's lawyer fires back after false settlment news