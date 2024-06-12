 
Adele addresses 'stressful' moment during Las Vegas residency

Adele shares uncomfortable details about her show and clothing with her fans

June 12, 2024

Adele seemingly prefers comfort over style during her live performances.  

During her performance on Weekends with Adele, the Grammy-winning songstress weighed in on a really “stressful” moment as she got ready for her recent Las Vegas residency, as per the findings of People Magazine.

"I had to put these Spanx on that were a size small," the singing sensation kicked off the chat.

She went on to explain, "It was like pumping sausage meat. It was so stressful.”

“And I was contemplating maybe I don’t go on in a pair of Spanx tonight, but I was like ‘Oh no, that’s too risky,’” the Hello hitmaker revealed.

She also spilled the beans that after she "managed to get into them" she realized liking it better without putting “Spanx” on.

"It's made me look great but I’m nervous maybe my blood’s going to get cut off or something,” she quipped in continuation.

“So, if I pass out half way through the show, don’t worry — that is why,” Adele said as she concluded the topic. 

