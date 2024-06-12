Travis Kelce gushes over parents Donna and Ed Kelce's upbringing

Travis Kelce credited his mom Donna and father Ed Kelce for his kind personality.



On Tuesday, June 11 during the media engagement at the Kansas City Chiefs mini-camp the 34-year-old football tight end talked about his parents who taught him kindness.

When the Kansas City chief was asked about David Njoku’s remarks, calling him"one of the nicest individuals" he'd ever met, Kelce replied by saying, "I appreciate him saying those kind words.”

He went on to say, “But, you know, I like to say my father would slap me silly if I was any other way."

The tight end said, "Sometimes you just gotta straighten up and do the right things," adding, "And I think over the course of my life, I've found that being kind and being genuine and being who I am and true to that, it's the right way to live."

"My mom and my dad are the reason I'm always a friendly guy,” Kelce added.

It is pertinent to mention that Donna and Ed welcomed two sons Jason and Travis Kelce during their 20 years of marriage.