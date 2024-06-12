 
Geo News

Travis Kelce gushes over parents Donna and Ed Kelce's upbringing

The Football tight end praised his parents for raising him ‘a friendly guy’

By
Web Desk

June 12, 2024

Travis Kelce gushes over parents Donna and Ed Kelce's upbringing

Travis Kelce credited his mom Donna and father Ed Kelce for his kind personality.

On Tuesday, June 11 during the media engagement at the Kansas City Chiefs mini-camp the 34-year-old football tight end talked about his parents who taught him kindness.

When the Kansas City chief was asked about David Njoku’s remarks, calling him"one of the nicest individuals" he'd ever met, Kelce replied by saying, "I appreciate him saying those kind words.”

He went on to say, “But, you know, I like to say my father would slap me silly if I was any other way."

The tight end said, "Sometimes you just gotta straighten up and do the right things," adding, "And I think over the course of my life, I've found that being kind and being genuine and being who I am and true to that, it's the right way to live."

"My mom and my dad are the reason I'm always a friendly guy,” Kelce added.

It is pertinent to mention that Donna and Ed welcomed two sons Jason and Travis Kelce during their 20 years of marriage.

Jelly Roll over the moon after surprise duet with Eminem
Jelly Roll over the moon after surprise duet with Eminem
Maya Hawke feels grateful to be part of ‘Stranger Things'
Maya Hawke feels grateful to be part of ‘Stranger Things'
Jennifer Esposito opens up about years-long struggle for proper diagnosis
Jennifer Esposito opens up about years-long struggle for proper diagnosis
The Rock teaches 'no pain no gain' lesson amid shooting
The Rock teaches 'no pain no gain' lesson amid shooting
‘House of the Dragon' under pressure from ‘Game of Thrones'?
‘House of the Dragon' under pressure from ‘Game of Thrones'?
Hugh Jackman earns praise from Sutton Foster, Aaron Tveit
Hugh Jackman earns praise from Sutton Foster, Aaron Tveit
Jennifer Aniston takes on new 'creative' role to 'inspire children'
Jennifer Aniston takes on new 'creative' role to 'inspire children'
Rihanna sets record straight on retirement rumours, hints at new album
Rihanna sets record straight on retirement rumours, hints at new album
Dakota Johnson Reveals Surprising Connection with Sean Penn
Dakota Johnson Reveals Surprising Connection with Sean Penn
Ben Affleck to follow in Tom Brady footsteps for Jennifer Lopez split: Source
Ben Affleck to follow in Tom Brady footsteps for Jennifer Lopez split: Source
Jesse Palmer 'Super Excited' to celebrate first Father's Day as a new dad
Jesse Palmer 'Super Excited' to celebrate first Father's Day as a new dad
Celine Dion recalls being 'scared' on tour before stiff-person diagnosis
Celine Dion recalls being 'scared' on tour before stiff-person diagnosis