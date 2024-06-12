 
Kanye West helped to free Kacy Hill to follow solo career

Kacy Hill opens up about how she was able to get out of Kanye West's record label deal

June 12, 2024

Kacy Hill was working at Kanye West's GOOD Music label but she wanted an out so she tracked the Chicago rap star to end the deal.

It was not easy as the 30-year-old—who started her career as a backup dancer on the Yeezus tour—spent six months in search of the Grammy winner because he was not using Gmail and had no assistant.

"At that time, [Kanye] decided he didn't want to use an email," she told the audience during her Bug Tour. "And he also didn't have an assistant. So I was like, that is so crazy." 

She continued, "And so for like six months of my life, and this is a true story, I'm not exaggerating anything. It's crazier than I could even tell it. For like six months of my life, I went to Sunday Service."

Kacy nonetheless found Kanye at his Calabasas office and from there, the singer says, the process of walking out was surprisingly easy. 

"He was like, 'OK, what do I need to do?' And I was like, 'You can text literally anyone and say that I'm done,'" she revealed

The Arm's Length singer added, "And so he did, and he texted someone and said I was done, and I was done." 

The Arizona native shared she even played some of her second album music to him. "I played him some of my second record, and he was like, 'This is cool. Could you make it a gospel song?'," she recalled being asked. "And I was like, 'Sure, like, whatever you want.'"

Kacy meanwhile released her debut album in 2017 and exited Kanye's record label in 2019.

