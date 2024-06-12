Royal fans receive exciting news about Kate Middleton’s return

Royal fans have received good news about Kate Middleton’s health with a royal expert claiming the Princess of Wales has “turned a corner” with her health recovery.



Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive Show, royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed that Kate Middleton will “100 per cent” be returning to work.

Reacting to the reports that the future queen will not be returning to work in the same capacity again after cancer treatment, Katie claimed: “I really think this is not the case.

“Everything I hear is that she will be back to work.”

The royal expert further claimed, “She's coming back 100 per cent to pick up as Princess of Wales and do the great work she was doing before.”

However, Katie explained, “It will just be in her time and she's ready and crucially when she gets the sign off from her medical team.”

Earlier, there were claims Kate Middleton “May Never Come Back’ in Royal Role following her cancer treatment.