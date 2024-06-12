Princess Diana’s brother reopens King Charles’s old wounds

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer is choosing the same path of as King Charles for a heartbreaking life decision.

According to The Times of the U.K, the 9th Earl of Spencer has hired lawyer Fiona Shackleton - the same attorney that the ruling monarch got for himself when he called it quits with the former Princess of Wales in 1996.

Charles and Diana separated in 1992 after 11 years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized a year before she was killed in a Paris car crash.

On the other hand, Spencer confirmed his divorce with third wife Karen Gordon last week after 13 years of marriage.

Confirming the divorce news to the Daily Mail on Saturday, he said, “It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future.”

The divorce confirmation with Karen comes after the pair announced their split in April to the Althorp estate staff, the same place where Diana died in a car crash in August 1997.