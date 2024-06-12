Lilibet, Archie get new title as King Charles desperate to meet grandchildren

A royal expert has disclosed King Charles true feelings for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet as the monarch is fighting cancer.



Speaking to Mail Online, royal expert Michael Cole has claimed that King Charles “regrets” how he has handled his relationships with Meghan and Harry’s kids, after their parents decided to step down as senior royals.

The royal expert called Archie and Lilibet the two “innocent young children”, adding that the royal kids were growing up without any “real contact” with the royal family.

Cole said, “The King has seen Archie in person only a handful of times and Princess Lilibet only once.”

Meghan and Harry did not take the opportunity to have Lilibet christened at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on their last visit when there was an opportunity and it could have been quite easily arranged, the expert said.

Michael Cole went on saying, “Painfully aware that time is precious, the King regrets that he cannot be closer to his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”