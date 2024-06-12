Matty Healy engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel days after Taylor Swift jab

Just days after Taylor Swift took a jab at Matty Healy, his girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel dropped a major hint of their engagement.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 26-year-old model and singer posted a picture of her hand which donned a £10,000 black diamond ring on its wedding finger.

“MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY B*** @trumanblack” she penned while sparking the rumor.

Gabbriette once again flaunted the stone in another snap as she posted a mirror selfie, but wore it on her right hand this time.

The hint comes after Taylor took a dig at Matty whom she dated for two months in 2023. Swifties firmly deduced that her track The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived was about Matty.

“He loves the attention it’s brought to him, [but] he also thinks it’s hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious. For her to be saying things about baby carriages … and living together — he says it had never even come up. He’s taking it in stride,” an insider told US Weekly at the time.

On the other hand, his aunt Debbie confirmed to Daily Mail that Matty is “very happy” in his relationship and is “unbothered” by Taylor’s dig at him.