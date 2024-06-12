 
Meghan Markle's niece breaks silence for the very first time on Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s niece shares what her aunt was like after she had found Prince Harry

June 12, 2024

Meghan Markle’s niece Ashleigh has broken her silence for the very first time to give some insight into how the Duchess changed after meeting Prince Harry.

Everything has been shared during her, and her mother's appearance on Channel Seven's Sunrise on Friday.

She weighed in on everything by explaining the change in Meghan’s demeanor since joining the Firm.

According to Ashleigh, “Communication with Meg became less and less frequent... my impression was that her relationships were being managed on some level.”

However, before it all, “she took me to New Orleans, we walked around, we listened to some good live music, ate way too much food and had way too many drinks.”

“It was just the two of us which I think is really special. I think she takes on a lot of roles for me,” her niece also added before admitting that “There is a sister element, there's a maternal element, she's my friend, she's kind of all the things.”

