Jennifer Lopez falls to pieces, says cannot 'exist' without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reportedly headed for divorce almost two years after wedding

June 12, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is finding it hard to accept a life without Ben Affleck as she puts pressure on him to stay in the relationship.

As per In Touch Weekly, the Hollywood diva is experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions, from anger to despair, panic attacks, and even delusions amid fear of divorce.

A source close to JLo told the publication that her impending divorce is taking a toll on her mental health as she clings to the possibility that things with Affleck will eventually work out.

Speaking of her condition, the tipster said Lopez “is crying all the time and very upset” as she lives apart from Affleck despite being in the same city – Los Angeles.

“She goes from anger one minute, to despair, to panic attacks, to then deluding herself that it’s all just a blip and they’re going to be OK,” they added.

Affleck has not filed for divorce yet. However, reports that they have put their Beverly Hills mansion up for sale seems to be hinting that a divorce is imminent.

“It’s very clear that [Jen’s] fallen to pieces,” the insider continued. “She’s saying she can’t imagine a scenario where she can exist without Ben in her life, which is putting a ton of pressure on him and not really helping the situation.”

