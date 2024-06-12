Kate Middleton has left Prince William with a gaping hole

Kate Middleton has left Prince William to fend for himself

Kate Middleton’s left Prince William with a huge responsibility with a gaping hole that is her absence

Royal commentator Bronte Coy issued these comments in her piece for News.com.au.

In her piece she referenced the Royal Family’s biggest issues amid Kate Middleton’s cancer and said, “It’s no secret that the Prince and Princess of Wales are the most dazzling members of the ever-shrinking royal team.”

Prince William has found himself being handed a massive responsibility without Kate Middleton

“Kate’s absence from public life as she undergoes preventive treatment for cancer has left a gaping hole in the palace’s positive PR effort and left William shouldering a huge percentage of that responsibility.”



The expert also noted the “sensitivities attached to navigating William and Charles’ schedules” as well as the “green-eyed monster” that seemingly takes center stage “when the younger royals take centre stage in the media.”

“It closely aligns with what Harry had written in his explosive memoir” Ms Coy added before admitting that, still “in a stunning twist of irony, it appears the storm brought upon the House of Windsor by the Duke of Sussex’s many revelations in the media, including that of the internal jealousies, has helped to bring the King and William closer together.”