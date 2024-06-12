Prince Harry regrets losing touch with himself

Experts warn Prince Harry is coming up to a point where he is beginning to regret the changes he made to his life for Megxit.

Comments about all of this have been shared by royal commentator and Daily Mail editor Richard Eden.

He touched base on things during one of his most recent pieces for the outlet.

In this piece he touched on the Duke’s new life and made references to his old one.

According to Mr Eden, “When Prince Harry started introducing new girlfriend Meghan Markle to his closest pals back in 2017, not all of them warmed to the American actress.”

“Harry's friends, after all, tend to be country sports enthusiasts with an earthy sense of humour, while Meghan is a politically correct Californian who practises yoga when she's not sipping green smoothies or nibbling avocado on toast,” Mr Eden explained.

“However many new showbiz pals Harry makes in California, there might come a time when he regrets losing touch with his old pals,” he warned before signing off from the conversation.