Meghan Markle is making Prince Harry an afterthought

Meghan Markle is turning the world’s focus away from Prince Harry

June 12, 2024

Meghan Markle is making Prince Harry an afterthought

Meghan Markle has just been accused of taking all the attention away from Prince Harry.

Accusations and comments about everything have been brought to light by royal expert Rupert Bell.

He touched on everything during one of his most recent interviews with Talk TV.

During that time he pointed out the differences in impact, between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

For those unversed all these comments have come in response to the couple’s three day tour of Nigeria, that was hosted in connection to the Invictus Games and an invitation was shared by the Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff.

According to Mr Bell, “The visit, which I'm sure was deemed to be about Invictus, but all of the fallout from it seems to be about Meghan.”

All in all it was apparent at one point in the three-day tour that “Harry's role in trying to drum up support for Invictus seems to have been put on the backburner.’

