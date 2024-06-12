Photo: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky's guide to 'marital bliss' laid bare

Chris Hemsworth reportedly prioritizes his family time over work.

As fans will know, Chris and previously estranged wife Elsa Pataky are co-stars in new movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Speaking of this joint gig, Chris called the experience being similar to having a date night with his lady-love, Elsa.

“It’s just like date night for us,” Chris told People Magazine in an earlier chat.

He also explained at that time, “You know, we got three kids and we have to go to work to get away from them and then they follow us.”

Recently, a source shared with Life & Style Chris’s secret recipe to keep things smooth in his family.

The insider spilled the beans and told the publication, “Chris is now at a point where he can choose his projects, and if it interferes with family life, he doesn’t do it.”

“They know they’re lucky and that what they have is special,” the remarked about the couple before signing off from the chat.

It is pertinent to mention here that a few days back another source dished to the same outlet that after having a “rough patch in their marriage,” Chris and Elsa “went to marriage counseling and made a concerted effort to spend more time together.”