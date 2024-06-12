Jennifer Lopez attends Ben Affleck’s kids events to look ‘good’ for press

Jennifer Lopez’s reputation has received a major blow after she failed to sell tickets to her now-cancelled tour while tackling her divorce rumours from Ben Affleck.



In order to save her image and marriage, JLo is doing anything including attending Affleck’s kids’ events to look good for the press, reported In Touch Weekly.

They said Lopez is putting their blended family front and center, attending school events and sports games to show Ben she's committed to their kids.

“Jennifer is doing anything in her power to control this situation, unpleasant as it is,” they said. “She’s going to the kids’ events to show Ben that things haven’t changed for her, she’s still his wife, she loves him no matter what, and she loves his kids like they were her own.”

Since their divorce rumours broke, Lopez has been spotted attending Affleck’s daughter Violet’s graduation festivities and his son Samuel’s game.

She also cancelled her our with representatives from Live Nation claiming that Lopez “is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

“Jennifer’s not stupid,” the insider said. “She knows that attending Violet’s graduation and Samuel’s basketball game makes her look good, it’s also a way to stay close to Ben and their blended family.”

Meanwhile, Affleck is going along with what Lopez wants, but he looks unhappy, the insider said, adding that he doesn't want their kids to get caught in the middle of their problems.

Lopez is also trying to be careful, especially with her twins Emme and Fin, she shares with ex Marc Anthony, who are close to Affleck’s kids.

“Neither Ben nor Jen wants to involve the kids in their marriage problems,” says the source, adding, “Ben’s going along with it because he doesn’t want to invite anymore unwanted publicity.”