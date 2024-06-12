Photo: Brad Pitt's top priority after Ines De Ramon marriage revealed

Brad Pitt is reportedly looking forward to expanding his family with girlfriend, Ines De Ramon.

As fans will know, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star is now enamoured with the fashion jewelry designer after parting ways from Angelina Jolie in 2019.

Despite having a bruised relationship with his six kids from Angelina, Brad continued to find solace with Ines, as per the report of In Touch Weekly.

A tipster shared with the outlet, "Ines is a breath of fresh air for Brad," adding, "With her, there's no drama."

They even revealed that Ines’ disassociation from showbiz is another factor which has made the duo’s relationship work.

"She works with a lot of celebrities in her jewelry business but isn't a celeb herself," they declared and claimed, "And she doesn't want to be."

The insider continued to address that the couple “are not going to waste time with a long engagement," as Brad’s close pal George Clooney has already greenlighted them to exchange vows at his Lake Como spread.

"There's a bit of urgency with this," the insider remarked explaining that "Brad is very eager to have a child with Ines and she wants a proper commitment first.”

“As soon as they tie the knot, the first priority will be having a baby," they stated in conclusion.