 
Geo News

Brad Pitt's top priority after Ines De Ramon marriage revealed

Brad Pitt is reportedly keen to tie the knot with Ines De Ramon

By
Web Desk

June 12, 2024

Photo: Brad Pitt's top priority after Ines De Ramon marriage revealed

Brad Pitt is reportedly looking forward to expanding his family with girlfriend, Ines De Ramon.

As fans will know, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star is now enamoured with the fashion jewelry designer after parting ways from Angelina Jolie in 2019.

Despite having a bruised relationship with his six kids from Angelina, Brad continued to find solace with Ines, as per the report of In Touch Weekly.

A tipster shared with the outlet, "Ines is a breath of fresh air for Brad," adding, "With her, there's no drama."

They even revealed that Ines’ disassociation from showbiz is another factor which has made the duo’s relationship work.

"She works with a lot of celebrities in her jewelry business but isn't a celeb herself," they declared and claimed, "And she doesn't want to be."

The insider continued to address that the couple “are not going to waste time with a long engagement," as Brad’s close pal George Clooney has already greenlighted them to exchange vows at his Lake Como spread.

"There's a bit of urgency with this," the insider remarked explaining that "Brad is very eager to have a child with Ines and she wants a proper commitment first.”

“As soon as they tie the knot, the first priority will be having a baby," they stated in conclusion.

Kensington Palace reacts to major claim about Kate Middleton
Kensington Palace reacts to major claim about Kate Middleton
Jennifer Lopez attends Ben Affleck's kids events to look ‘good' for press
Jennifer Lopez attends Ben Affleck's kids events to look ‘good' for press
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to be invited to THESE two A list events in US
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to be invited to THESE two A list events in US
Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky's guide to 'marital bliss' laid bare
Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky's guide to 'marital bliss' laid bare
Prince William considers King Charles incompetent amid ‘ugly' jealousy
Prince William considers King Charles incompetent amid ‘ugly' jealousy
Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh dropped his name for THIS reason
Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh dropped his name for THIS reason
Kate Middleton has left Prince William with a gaping hole video
Kate Middleton has left Prince William with a gaping hole
Matt Bomer reveals why he lost out on playing 'Superman'
Matt Bomer reveals why he lost out on playing 'Superman'
Prince Harry regrets losing touch with himself
Prince Harry regrets losing touch with himself
King Charles issued strong warning related to Archie, Lilibet
King Charles issued strong warning related to Archie, Lilibet
King Charles and Prince William are battling a green eyed monster
King Charles and Prince William are battling a green eyed monster
Meghan Markle's niece breaks silence for the very first time on Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's niece breaks silence for the very first time on Meghan Markle