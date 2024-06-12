 
Geo News

David, Victoria Beckham eye titles after getting close to King Charles

David and Victoria Beckham have their eyes set on a prize after getting 'in' with King Charles

By
Web Desk

June 12, 2024

David and Victoria Beckham have their eyes set on a prize after getting 'in' with King Charles

David and Victoria Beckham are hoping to be honored with new titles after getting closer to His Majesty King Charles.

David and Victoria have always been on good terms with the Royals Family, securing invitations to both Prince William and Prince Harry’s weddings.

Now, the football legend has become an ambassador for the King’s Foundation, previously called the (Prince’s Foundation).

According to an insider who spoke to Yahoo! Life, the duo are now looking for titles.

"It’s no secret that Victoria and David’s documentary was more popular than Meghan and Harry’s. This helped them, especially Victoria, win over a lot of people,” the tipster said.

"Now that David is ‘in’ with King Charles – plus the fact they are on good terms with Kate and William – it puts all the rumours about her allegedly leaking stories to the press behind her. It focuses on her and David’s relationship with the royal family in a positive way," they added.

The source claimed that fashion designer Victoria is eyeing a knighthood for David.

"She even sees this as his way to get a knighthood and become Sir David Beckham, while Victoria would become Lady Beckham," they said. 

Meghan Markle is making Prince Harry an afterthought
Meghan Markle is making Prince Harry an afterthought
Ben Affleck clings on drinking before saying goodbye to Jennifer Lopez: Report
Ben Affleck clings on drinking before saying goodbye to Jennifer Lopez: Report
Tom Hardy brands 'Knives Out 3' casting 'cool' offer
Tom Hardy brands 'Knives Out 3' casting 'cool' offer
Kensington Palace reacts to major claim about Kate Middleton
Kensington Palace reacts to major claim about Kate Middleton
Brad Pitt's top priority after Ines De Ramon marriage revealed
Brad Pitt's top priority after Ines De Ramon marriage revealed
Jennifer Lopez attends Ben Affleck's kids events to look ‘good' for press
Jennifer Lopez attends Ben Affleck's kids events to look ‘good' for press
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to be invited to THESE two A list events in US
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to be invited to THESE two A list events in US
Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky's guide to 'marital bliss' laid bare
Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky's guide to 'marital bliss' laid bare
Prince William considers King Charles incompetent amid ‘ugly' jealousy
Prince William considers King Charles incompetent amid ‘ugly' jealousy
Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh dropped his name for THIS reason
Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh dropped his name for THIS reason
Kate Middleton has left Prince William with a gaping hole video
Kate Middleton has left Prince William with a gaping hole
Matt Bomer reveals why he lost out on playing 'Superman'
Matt Bomer reveals why he lost out on playing 'Superman'