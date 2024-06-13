Amy Robach, T. J. Holmes felt stabbed by ABC colleagues?

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were under immense scrutiny after their affair at GMA3 emerged but they now shared that almost no one in their co-workers got in touch with them after they were sacked.



Sharing her complaint, the blonde anchor said on her podcast Amy & T.J.

“Once it was clear that we weren’t coming back, I never heard from most people again,” she said.

Her better half has a slightly lenient view of them explaining that no one dared to be seen with someone who the network doesn’t like.

“Everybody’s trying to hold on to their job.,” adding, “They don’t want to be seen as being an ally of two people that ABC News doesn’t like.”

In November 2022, the pair’s romance came out in public after an online site published photos of getting cosy during their outings.