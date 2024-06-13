 
Taylor Swift makes big difference amid ‘Eras tour'

Taylor Swift contributes heavy donations to Edinburgh Food Bank to show her generous side

June 13, 2024

Everywhere Taylor Swift goes she leaves marks of her presence and in Edinburgh the Grammy winner proved this by giving a hefty donation to a food bank.

During her Eras tour leg in Scotland, the Carolina hitmaker gave loads of charity to the Edinburgh Food Project.

Thanking the pop icon for her generous contribution, the charity wrote on social media, “As fans gathered at Murrayfield on Friday for the first of three record-breaking gigs, Edinburgh Food Project found out that Taylor Swift would be making a donation to support food banks across the city.”

The post continued, “Taylor’s visit will live in Edinburgh’s memories for years to come, and this gift will mean people in crisis will also feel the long-lasting impact.”

It is not the first time Taylor put her charity work on display. Earlier on her Eras Tour American Leg, she contributed largely to a food bank in Seattle.

It was made to Food Lifeline and said to help thousands of families in Western Washington.

