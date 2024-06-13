 
Geo News

George, Amal Clooney's marriage on the rocks as work commitments take a toll

George Clooney and Amal Clooney's relationship under strain due to busy schedules, source

By
Web Desk

June 13, 2024

George and Amal Clooney's marriage is reportedly facing challenges as their busy schedules and separate work commitments take a toll on their relationship.

According to a source privy to In Touch Weekly, the couple, who will celebrate their 10-year anniversary in September, are spending increasing amounts of time apart due to work commitments.

They revealed that the Ticket to Paradise star is focusing on his film projects while Amal is busy with her human rights work.

“They are both hardcore workaholics, so it’s like they’re in their own little bubble,” the insider said, hinting at impending divorce.

Sharing more about their work commitments, the insider said, “They are in two very different worlds 90 percent of the day. They’re leading separate lives.”

And while they try to prioritize their family, including their 7-year-old twins, friends are worried about the impact of their separate lives on their relationship, the insider noted.

“Neither of them thinks twice about putting in 18-hour days on projects they’re passionate about,” they added. “The only time they really have to ‘overlap’ is when they’re on vacation.”

“But when you live in Lake Como, the urge to actually take a vacation doesn’t come up that often. They both have their own staff and friends, and there’s not a lot of crossover.”

And whenever they do get time, the couple spend it with their kid, Alexander and Ella, and “not necessarily with each other,” the source noted.

The insider commented that it is not a good sign for their relationship. “They seem like the picture of bliss on the red carpet, and of course they always gush about each other in public, but friends are wondering if they’ll make it. A lot of Hollywood couples don’t.” 

