King Charles finally threatens Prince Harry with massive consequences

King Charles has seemingly hit Prince Harry with a grave warning regarding his future exploits, and it pertains to the way he addresses the Royal Family in his works.

Royal commentator Tom Quinn broke down his rumored personal request.

He shared everything during a candid interview with The Mirror.

During that conversation he noted, “Harry has been asked directly by his father not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother that might cause trouble.”

The expert also referenced the serious nature of this request, and went on to note how “everyone knows that when a king asks you to do something, there are going to be consequences if you do not obey.”

For those still unversed, all accusations of this nature have come in response to Prince Harry's multiple interviews and memoir highlighting the royal experince.