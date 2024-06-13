 
Prince Harry 'haunted' by threats of protection amid unfortunate 'predicament'

Prince Harry is set to appeal against the High Court decision to not provide him tax-payer funded security

By
Web Desk

June 13, 2024

Prince Harry has seemingly earned sympathy from public over his unfortunate condition around tax-payer funded security.

The Duke of Sussex, who was upset his family for not getting protection from the Home Office, has attracted public support after the mishap with Princess Diana.

Speaking about Harry's right to take his case to the Appeal Court against the High Court's decision, Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells The Mirror: "His attempt to pay personally for extra police protection, has the obvious disadvantage that it would create a two-tier system and, as expected, failed in court.

"However, he is haunted by what happened to his mother and there is a threat by far-right extremists to him and his family. The granting of full taxpayer-funded protection for those who are not full-time working royals is likely to be difficult to obtain, but in his particular case, there will be some sympathy for what he sees as his predicament."

"It may well be that it is ruled that he and his family could be included in the 'Other VIP Category', but the legal costs of his appeal will be substantial. Threat by far-right extremists and terrorists too," Mr Fitzwilliams added.

