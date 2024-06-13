 
Jennifer Lopez forbids crew from making 'eye contact' with her?

Jennifer Lopez is facing allegations of devising strict instructions amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors

June 13, 2024

Jennifer Lopez has devised an odd instruction and rule for crew and employees amid marital woes with Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old hitmaker, who is reportedly headed for a divorce, allegedly has a “no eye contact rule” for her team as one insider claimed the singer is extremely wary and strict about who gets to look at her.

“A friend of ours worked lighting backstage at one of her concerts. All of the workers were strictly instructed: DO. NOT.LOOK. AT. MS. LOPEZ. There's to be NO. EYE. CONTACT,” one posted on X.

Backing the user’s claim, another one wrote: “I knew people who worked at Mohegan Sun (a US casino) and they were instructed to totally avoid eye contact with J Diva. They still laugh about her to this day because far bigger celebs have appeared there that have been far more gracious and friendly.”

The claims comes after TV host Meghan McCain talked about JLo’s “unpleasant” behavior.

Talking on her podcast Citizen McCain, she dragged the Hollywood star for being "deeply unpleasant" and a "diva" while sharing her experience of inviting her on the show.

“I, too, share similar negative stories that the entire world does. I feel bad because we’re turning a point where there’s bullying happening to J.Lo. She just is a deeply unpleasant person. She had the biggest entourage I’ve ever seen,” she had said.

