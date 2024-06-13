 
Miley Cyrus credits estranged father Billy Ray Cyrus for success

Miley Cyrus appreciated her father, Billy Ray Cyrus for guiding her to success in her career

June 13, 2024

Miley Cyrus just addressed her relationship dynamics with father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

In her latest appearance on the Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, with David Letterman, the Wrecking Ball hit-maker discussed all the things she learned from Billy Ray.

"He has a relationship and a foot on the ground to the real and to nature and he always did, even when he was super famous," Miley said, referring to her dad, who rose to stardom in 1992.

She continued, "I'm grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He's almost given me this map. And there's a map of what to do and what not to do, and he's guided me on both."

"I also inherited the narcissism from my father," Miley added.

"Without my dad, I know — I mean, not just literally I wouldn't be sitting in this chair, I wouldn't exist — but I would not, who I am as a person, it wouldn't exist,” the Grammy winning artist further stated.

Crediting Billy Ray, Miley Cyrus told the host, “Because my dad, as a creative and as an artist in the way that his brain works, has always made me feel safer in my own mind because we're very similar in our ideas." 

