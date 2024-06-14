 
Prince Harry's reasons for taking the UK to court unearthed

Prince Harry reportedly has other reasons for taking the UK to court

By
Web Desk

June 14, 2024

Prince Harry’s reasons for taking the UK to court for his state-funded security has just been exposed for having a second ulterior reason.

The news has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

The expert noted this while explaining the Duke’s sadness over no longer having a British address to his name.

Later on, into the conversation he also pointed out a second motive which plays a part in his fight against the UK for state-funded security.

According to Mr Quinn, it relates to his determination to find his “own permanent home in the UK” and reportedly the motives also spill into why he’s “continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security.”

