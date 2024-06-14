 
Prince Harry's honeymoon period with Meghan Markle's home is coming to an end

Prince Harry is reportedly finding his honeymoon period coming to an end

June 14, 2024

Prince Harry's honeymoon period with Meghan Markle's home is coming to an end

Prince Harry’s sadness and isolation has just been exposed, as many experts warn the Duke cannot contain his sadness over being evicted from his UK address.

Royal expert and commentator Tom Quinn weighed in on this during one of his most recent chats with The Mirror.

According to the expert, “As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK.”

“Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles.”

To make matters worse, it appears Prince Harry is also beginning to miss his old friends from school and the army, “many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan.”

For those unversed, issues surrounding Prince Harry’s old friends and the Duchess of Sussex relate to their rumored mutual ‘loathing’ of each other.

Per the same expert, “The truth is that many of Harry’s old friends – especially from the military and Eton – just don’t get on with Meghan.”

