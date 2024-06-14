Report: Jennifer Lopez eyes new beau to lean on after Ben Affleck split: Report

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly decided to move on from her tumultuous marriage to Ben Affleck.

While many outlets have reported that the couple is headed for a divorce, a new report by Daily Mail shocked fans with its wild claims.

A mole recently told the outlet that after calling it quits with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez will reunite with former fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

For those unversed, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriquez started dating in 2017 after meeting in a restaurant.

The former couple called off their engagement in 2021 and it was reported that Alex’s infidelity caused the split.

Speaking of the Yankees star, an insider claimed, “He was always her best match.”

“I don't think cheating is a dealbreaker for her anymore,” they added of Jennifer’s new standards and addressed, “I think she won't announce the split until she has someone else lined up in any case.”

“[A-Rod and J.Lo] were matched in terms of the lifestyle, the looks, the grooming, the private jets and all the rest of it. They were great together; they were a good match,” the source maintained.

“We would not be surprised if they got together again. It was a long-term relationship and their families got really close, they were blended,” they declared before signing off from the chat.