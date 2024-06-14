 
Geo News

Rob Gronkowski makes shock admission about Tom Brady amid new earn

Tom Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski reflected on meeting the 'NFL' player for the first time

By
Web Desk

June 14, 2024

Photo: Rob Gronkowski makes shock admission about Tom Brady amid new earn

Tom Brady was recently honoured with a spot in Patriots Hall of Fame.

Speaking at the ceremony held in Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the former teammate of Rob recalled, “He got on my case every single day,” and branded him a “jerk.”

“He wasn’t afraid to get on your case to elevate your game to the next level," he continued to reflect on his team’s former quarterback, per People Magazine

This confession comes after Tom Brady spoke highly of his three children, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen during the same ceremony.

Tom kicked off his monologue by saying, "Your dad loves you more than anything in this world."

"Your smiles outshine the morning sun. And where I live, that's a pretty brilliant sun,” the NFL player said of his brood.

The doting father remarked, "There's no greater joy than watching the three of you grow and teach me things on your way to becoming incredible young adults," and concluded his speech.  

Jennifer Lopez eyes new beau to lean on after Ben Affleck split: Report
Jennifer Lopez eyes new beau to lean on after Ben Affleck split: Report
Nicola Coughlan reflects on ‘sauciest' scene of 'Bridgerton' season 3
Nicola Coughlan reflects on ‘sauciest' scene of 'Bridgerton' season 3
King Charles' agitation over his cancer diagnosis comes to light
King Charles' agitation over his cancer diagnosis comes to light
Moment Prince Harry thought he was meeting King, Prince William for 'duel'
Moment Prince Harry thought he was meeting King, Prince William for 'duel'
King Charles finally threatens Prince Harry with massive consequences
King Charles finally threatens Prince Harry with massive consequences
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'secret home' in UK where they 'entertained friends'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'secret home' in UK where they 'entertained friends'
Meghan Markle 'Trooping the colour' joke that received silence from Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle 'Trooping the colour' joke that received silence from Kate Middleton
King Charles using cancer as distraction from Prince Harry rift
King Charles using cancer as distraction from Prince Harry rift
Royal Family 'real diva' who beats Meghan Markle: Expert
Royal Family 'real diva' who beats Meghan Markle: Expert
Jennifer Lopez forbids crew from making 'eye contact' with her?
Jennifer Lopez forbids crew from making 'eye contact' with her?
Meghan Markle Hollywood friends 'dropping like flies': 'Oprah no longer involved'
Meghan Markle Hollywood friends 'dropping like flies': 'Oprah no longer involved'
Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie are holding Prince Harry together
Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie are holding Prince Harry together