Photo: Rob Gronkowski makes shock admission about Tom Brady amid new earn

Tom Brady was recently honoured with a spot in Patriots Hall of Fame.

Speaking at the ceremony held in Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the former teammate of Rob recalled, “He got on my case every single day,” and branded him a “jerk.”

“He wasn’t afraid to get on your case to elevate your game to the next level," he continued to reflect on his team’s former quarterback, per People Magazine.

This confession comes after Tom Brady spoke highly of his three children, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen during the same ceremony.

Tom kicked off his monologue by saying, "Your dad loves you more than anything in this world."

"Your smiles outshine the morning sun. And where I live, that's a pretty brilliant sun,” the NFL player said of his brood.

The doting father remarked, "There's no greater joy than watching the three of you grow and teach me things on your way to becoming incredible young adults," and concluded his speech.