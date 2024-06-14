 
Jennifer Lopez to announce Ben Affleck split soon: Report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly given up on each other after two years of marriage

June 14, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly going to announce her split with husband of two years, Ben Affleck, soon.

As fans will know, the couple had been going through a rift for a while, and later it was reported by many well-places sourced that the duo was headed for a split.

These rumours were confirmed when it was found that Ben Affleck had already left Jennifer Lopez’s house after which their Los Angeles mansion went up for sale as well.

Following these reports, an insider dished to In Touch Weekly that Jennifer Lopez was having a hard time to accept a life without Ben Affleck as he stayed under a different roof, but in the same city, Los Angeles.

Nonetheless, the songstress has reportedly made a rational decision as an insider recently shared with Daily Mail that Jennifer is ready to say goodbye to old marital pains and welcome new beginnings.

Spilling the beans on when Jennifer will break the news, a tipster told the outlet, “She likes to dump news on a Friday.”

They also mentioned Jennifer’s “strategic” business mindset and added that she might be waiting to close another big gig before this ‘unpleasant’ announcement, which would potentially harm her PR.

The source even claimed about the mother of two, “She is a very smart cookie,” after which they concluded the chat. 

