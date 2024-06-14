Brittany Mahomes hails Taylor Swift's contribution to football

Taylor Swift has had a positive effect on football, according to Brittany Mahomes.

In conversation with E! News, Brittany, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, claimed that Taylor sparked a whole new crowd’s interest in NFL after she started dating tight end Travis Kelce.

"I love that it's getting young girls into football, so that they can watch it with their dads. I feel like most dads out there love it when their daughters are like, 'I wanna watch football!'" Brittany said during a joint interview with her husband at the Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl ring ceremony.

She added, "It's got a bunch of beautiful little girls out there, and a lot of new fans that we love and adore."

On the other hand, Patrick was also grateful for the singer's support as she had made several appearances to cheer for the team.

"We're all big football fans in the Mahomes household and big Taylor Swift fans as well,” he added.

Brittany and Taylor have been inseparable since September 2023 as they attended several matches to cheer on their beaus.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor,” an insider told US Weekly at the time.