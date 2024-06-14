Prince Andrew likely to deploy 'secret weapon' for Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew could deploy ‘secret weapon’ in his fight with King Charles over Royal Lodge, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert Ingrid Seward has disclosed the Prince of York's ‘secret weapon.’

Seward said Prince Andrew’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie could be key in helping him to stay at Royal Lodge.

Seward told Fabulous, according to The Sun, “The princesses are Andrew’s secret weapon.

“They are very popular amongst the royal family and Charles is especially fond of them.”

The royal expert went on saying Eugenie and Beatrice are Andrew’s passport ‘now he has lost everything.’

The royal sisters knew their father is happy at Royal Lodge.

“It is his home and it has been their home for many years too. Their childhood was all over the place and Royal Lodge was the one stability they had,” she added.

Eugenie and Beatrice ‘love their dad and want to help him if they possibly can’.

“Their mum can’t do anything but they can.”