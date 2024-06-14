Kensington, Buckingham Palaces on same page over Kate Middleton’s balcony appearance

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have made a similar decision regarding Kate Middleton’s balcony appearance on Trooping the Colour, the official birthday of King Charles on Saturday.



According to a royal expert, Prince William and King Charles offices are on the same page over Kate Middleton’s balcony appearance amid her cancer treatment.

According to Daily Mail, royal expert Rebecca English suggested to this week's Palace Confidential that an appearance from Kate at the historic event should not be completely ruled out.

She said, 'What's very interesting, is that when I've asked both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace about it this week, it's been not saying a word.'



The royal expert added: “I mean look, if she is there. Fantastic. People will be delighted to see her. If she isn't, don't read anything into it because she never said she would be. I think it will be a bonus.”

The fresh claims came after Kate Middleton missed out key royal event for Trooping the Colour and issued an apology.

The future queen, in a letter to the Irish Guards who are presenting their colours to the King this year, said: 'I hope I am able to represent you all very soon'.

Kate Middleton said, “Being your Colonel remains a great honour and I am very sorry that I'm unable to take the salute at this year's Colonel's Review. Please pass my apologies to the whole regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”