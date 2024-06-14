 
Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision to avoid controversy

Prince William and Kate Middleton do not want to get involved in another controversy amid Princess’ cancer

June 14, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton decided to not get involved in the recent feud involving King Charles and Prince Andrew.

As per recent reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales were reported to move to the Royal Lodge after Charles warned Andrew to vacate the property.

However, the couple has decided to not to move into Royal Lodge as they do not want new ‘load of controversy’ after dealing with the drama surrounding Kate’s whereabouts.

Speaking on the Waleses’ decision, a source told GB News, "The last thing William and Catherine would want is a load of controversy about their getting another big house.”

"They already have their large home at Kensington Palace and their Norfolk property, Anmer Hall, in addition to Adelaide Cottage.

"There was a fair bit of criticism of the cost of renovations to their Kensington Palace home and they would not want to go through all that again."

