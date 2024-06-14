 
Geo News

Prince William 'right' to warn Harry about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in 2019 despite Prince William's warning

By
Web Desk

June 14, 2024

Prince William 'right' to warn Harry about Meghan Markle

Prince William told Prince Harry to be wary about his decision to marry Meghan Markle.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex penned that his brother warned him about marrying his now wife as he was worried that Harry might be moving too fast.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond now tells The Sun: "He was correct to guide or warn Harry 'are you sure you're not going a bit fast'. I think it came from a good place."

She further explained that long marriages in the royal family have only "survived" due to a “long courtship.”

Speaking about Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Jennie said, “That is one of the most delightfully happy marriages in the Royal Family."

Harry and Meghan’s relationship was also compared with the long time dating of Prince William and Kate as Jennie recalled: "Kate was given ten years to peer into the goldfish bowl of royal life."

However, Harry ended up marrying Meghan, just over a year after their long-distance relationship, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

